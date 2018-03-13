Deal or No Deal returning with Howie Mandel as host

It’s a good time for mid-2000s game shows. American Idol made its primetime return on ABC this week, just a few months after Cash Cab returned to Discovery. Then, on Tuesday, CNBC announced that they will be bringing Deal or No Deal back to primetime later this year, along with original host Howie Mandel.

The series first aired from 2005-2009 on NBC.

“Our primetime programs, with their focus on business and money, strive to be both entertaining and instructive,” CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman said in a statement. “Shows like The Profit and Shark Tank are built around high stakes and high rewards. Those same elements live at the heart of Deal or No Deal, which is why we believe it to be a perfect fit.”

The original show was built around a series of numbered briefcases that each contained a cash amount ranging from $.01 to $1,000,000. Over the course of a game, contestants would eliminate different cases and make or reject deals while trying to walk away with the most money possible. CNBC announced the new show will follow the same basic format, along with a few surprises.

Although Mandel will be returning, it’s unlikely many other personalities from the show will also be along for the ride. Former briefcase girl Meghan Markle, for instance, is a little busy these days with her royal wedding. Fellow briefcase holders Chrissy Teigen and Claudia Jordan (Real Housewives of Atlanta) have also gone on to wider success in the years since the original show.