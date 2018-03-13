Sarah Drew, Michelle Hurd to star in Cagney & Lacey reboot

Derek Lawrence
March 13, 2018 AT 09:10 PM EDT

Well, that didn’t take long.

Less than a week after it was announced that Sarah Drew would be leaving Grey’s Anatomy at season’s end, the actress has landed one of the two lead roles in CBS’ Cagney & Lacey reboot.

In the prospective series, Drew, who has starred on the hit ABC drama as April Kepner for nine seasons, will star as Cagney. The easygoing LAPD detective is the protégée of Lacey, the straightforward veteran detective set to be played by Blindspot alum Michelle Hurd. Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly starred in the original series, which ran from 1981-88.

Written by Friday Night Lights alum Bridget Carpenter, the reboot finds the two female detectives and friends trying to keep the streets of Los Angeles safe. Rosemary Rodriguez (The Good Wife) will direct the pilot.

 Deadline first reported the news.

