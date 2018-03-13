Wigs and scissors and (a testy) Drew Elliott, oh my!

America’s Next Top Model cycle 24 contestant Shanice grapples with all three in EW’s exclusive preview of the reality competition series’ upcoming episode, which sees the contestants posing for a mock cover of Paper Magazine under the watchful eye of the publication’s creative director.

“I’m finally getting a wig! I’m finally getting a makeover!” Shanice says of the hairpiece she’s given ahead of the shoot. But things take a dark turn when the 25-year-old takes issue with the stylist’s approach.

“I’m upset because I want it to be natural, but it does look like a wig,” she says, pointing to her scalp. “My hairline starts here and the wig is on my forehead.”

Though Elliott’s expression suggests he’s less than thrilled about Shanice’s attitude, he, too, realizes the look isn’t working and pulls her off set for a quick reset.

“It’s kind of annoying because Drew tells me we have to do a wardrobe, hair, and makeup change,” Shanice complains. “I’m just like, really? I was excited to get this hair and this wig, and now it turned into a straight disaster.”

America’s Next Top Model airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the next episode above.