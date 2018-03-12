Where you live, where you are, prepare yourself: Tyra Banks is returning to music with a fresh interpretation of Life-Size theme song (and low-key bop) “Be a Star.”

“I am going to dust off my retired vocal chords for Life-Size 2,” Banks, currently preparing for the release of her upcoming book Perfect Is Boring, tells EW with a laugh. “I’d love to find a top producer that everybody knows, like a household name, to do the music. And a beautiful sound technician to auto-tune the hell out of my voice.”

According to Banks — who stars in the 18-year-old TV movie as a fashion doll that transforms into a human being after a young girl (Lindsay Lohan) botches a magic spell while trying to revive her dead mother — her contemporary take on “Be a Star” will sound “a lot more current” than the bubblegum pop stylings of the original. While she hasn’t yet decided whether the planned tune will be a remix or feature new lyrics, she assures that the words “be a star” will make the final cut.

“Those words will be in there some way, but it’ll sound totally new,” Banks continues. “We’re going for club banger as opposed to nursery school rhyme this time!”

Banks attempted to launch a music career in 2004 with the release of her debut pop single “Shake Ya Body,” the music video for which was filmed as part of a challenge on cycle 2 of her reality competition series America’s Next Top Model. She ultimately left those aspirations behind in favor of mounting a successful run as a talk show host, ultimately winning two Emmys for her work on The Tyra Banks Show.

In April 2017, Banks announced that Life-Size 2 (a “fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie,” per a press release) would premiere on Freeform in December 2018, and she tells EW that the film is still on track for a debut this holiday season.

“Lindsay and I have been slipping into each other’s DMs a lot lately,” Banks, who’s also executive-producing on the television project, previously told EW of Lohan potentially reprising her role from the first film. “I think she’s very interested in returning. It’s about figuring out what that role is. I’d like it to be kind of robust…. I’m not looking for a Lindsay cameo, I’m looking for her to have something pretty meaty in Life-Size 2, so we shall see what our writer comes up with.”