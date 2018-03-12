Timeless kicked off its second season on Sunday night — and EW was with the cast of the NBC time-travel drama as they watched the premiere episode in real time.

Stars Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Visnjic, Sakina Jaffrey, Paterson Joseph, and Claudia Doumit (as well as guest stars Annie Wersching and Michael Rady) convened at Double Take in the Hotel Palomar in Los Angeles Sunday night to meet fans and watch the season 2 premiere together.

Here’s a rundown of what it was like to be in the room with The Time Team on Sunday.

6:58 p.m. PT – “Two minutes! We’ve got two minutes!” The room scrambles to get to their seats and settle in before the show starts.

7:08 p.m. PT – The room erupts in laughter and cheers when Malcom (Barrett) yells “cockblocker” in the episode.

7:14 p.m. PT – “We’re trending!” The cast cheers and the room applauds after it’s announced that the clockblockers have #Timeless trending on Twitter.

7:16 p.m. PT – “This isn’t season 1 Lucy,” Barrett says to the room after the dramatic scene where Lucy (Spencer) is asked (SPOILERS TO FOLLOW) to shoot a soldier. A few minutes later Lucy’s mom asks her if she’s okay. In the room, Spencer replies, jokingly, as her character: “No, mom, I just killed someone!”

7:24 p.m. PT – The room cheers as The Time Team is reunited for the first time.

7:30 p.m. PT – “Fire!” (There’s an intense moment involving fire. The room is very excited about it.)

7:46 p.m. PT – The room, which has been full of people enjoying drinks and nibbles, falls silent as Lucy and her mom have a tense conversation.

7:54 p.m. PT – As Lucy and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) go in for a kiss, the crowd lets out a collective “awwww.” Moments later, “Nooooo” as Jiya (Doumit) interrupts the moment. Some people throw napkins at the screen.

7:56 p.m. PT – “Nicholas Keynes! Oh s–t!” Jaffrey yells as Rady’s character’s true identity is revealed. “Nicholas Keynes!” echoes Doumit.

As the credits rolled, the cast gathered to answer fan questions and tease a bit of what to expect as season 2 continues to play out (Sundays at 10 p.m. ET).

Watch the entire Q&A above.