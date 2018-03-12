Watch Sterling K. Brown be a terrible celebrity spokesman in new Funny or Die video

Sterling K. Brown has done it all: Be part of a hit TV series and a hit movie? This Is Us, wrapping up season 2 on Tuesday, and Black Panther, currently killing it in theaters. Host SNL? Did it on Saturday night, actually. Win an Emmy? Check. Win two Emmys? Uh-yuh.

Be a decent celebrity spokesperson for a worthy cause? Yeah, that box will go unmarked for now. At least that’s the premise of a new Funny or Die bit, in which staffers from Communities in Schools — the nation’s largest organization that seeks to keep children in school — give testimonials to camera alongside Brown, who is identified on screen as a “famous actor, forced to be here by his publicist.” Watch as people earnestly explain the importance of bringing community into schools and how they were able to make it through school with the help of weekly food bags, while Brown raves about his personal chef’s gluten-free pasta “which tastes like nothing but gluten. He can come make that for you, outside of my eating hours.” Always a generous soul, the actor is even willing to donate a track suit made out of bees that he wore under his tux to the Emmys.

For more info on Communities in Schools, click here.