Pretty Little Liars spin-off The Perfectionists begins filming

The Pretty Little Liars spin-off has a complete cast, and now, it’s off to the races!

After days of script photos and other teases, PLL showrunner I. Marlene King has posted photos from the first official day of filming on the PLL spin-off. Titled Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, the project is based on another book series from PLL author Sara Shepard and will follow PLL alums Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse (who played Mona Vanderwaal and Alison DiLaurentis on the original show). The spin-off also stars Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, and Eli Brown, among others.

The new series will introduce viewers to Beacon Heights, a town where nothing is as it seems. Sound familiar, PLL fans? And something else that will sound familiar: Murder. Yep, we expect Beacon Heights will be about as safe as Rosewood.

Check out King’s posts from the first day of filming below: