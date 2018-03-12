Nicole Kidman is reuniting with her Big Little Lies executive producer David E. Kelley on an entirely new project for HBO.

Kidman will star in The Undoing, a limited series based on the book You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Kelley will exec produce and write the scripts that focus on Grace Sachs (Kidman), a successful therapist who’s about to publish her first book when disaster strikes — someone dies, her husband goes missing, and her perfect life with her son is turned upside down.

“David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its center,” said Kidman in a statement. “I’m excited and honored to continue collaborating with HBO and David E. Kelly.”

“I loved this book,” added Kelley in a statement. “A character-driven psychological thriller, I’m excited about the adaptation and thrilled to be able to do it with Nicole and HBO.”

Kidman and Kelley, as well as Reese Witherspoon, are also returning to HBO for a second season of Big Little Lies. HBO has said most of the cast from the award-winning limited series are expected to come back, as well.

Kidman won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of an abused wife in Big Little Lies.