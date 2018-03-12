Things are complicated in the zombie apocalypse. Foes can become friends, and friends can become foes. And things certainly became complicated in season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead when the Clark family settled down on the ranch, and then the missing Ofelia surfaced with the opposition on the Black Hat reservation. (Ofelia’s poisoning of the ranch folk certainly did nothing to quell the tension either.)

In any event, let’s just say it didn’t end well for anyone involved. But now we get a closer look at some of the competing dynamics at play courtesy of an exclusive deleted scene from the seventh episode of the season that shows Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) challenging Nick (Frank Dillane) in the midst of the war between the two competing sides.

The deleted scene is just one of the bonus goodies (along with other deleted and extended scenes as well as audio commentaries) that can be found on the Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Third Season, which is available on Blu-ray and DVD on March 13. Watch the scene above to see the two go at it.