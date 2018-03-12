Deception boss, star dissect that major twin twist

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the series premiere of Deception. Read at your own risk!

ABC’s new magic drama Deception kicked off with quite a trick.

During the opening moments of the show’s series premiere, magician Cameron Black (Jack Cutmore-Scott) was exposed as having a secret twin brother who has for years helped with his illusions. That means Cutmore-Scott will actually be pulling double duty on the series as Cameron works alongside the FBI to find the mysterious woman, a master illusionist with two different colored eyes who framed his brother, Jonathon Black, who is currently in prison. (Read our postmortem with the Mystery Woman here.)

“I did know from the beginning,” Cutmore-Scott tells EW with a laugh. “They didn’t spring that on me day 2.”

The reveal is reminiscent of the — spoiler alert — twist within the 2006 Christopher Nolan film The Prestige, which starred Christian Bale as twin brother magicians, with one hiding in secret. “Coincidentally, I watched The Prestige before I auditioned just because I knew what I was in for in that regard,” Cutmore-Scott says.

But executive producer Chris Fedak says that while The Prestige is a “fantastic movie,” the catalyst for Deception’s twin twist was born out of a conversation with fellow executive producer Greg Berlanti. “I sat down with Greg, and he said he wanted to do a show about magic,” Fedak says. “He had two things: This idea of what would happen if a famous magician had a twin brother who something terrible happened to, and it ruined their career. And then the second part of it is he had the title: Deception.”

However, unlike The Prestige, in which the Borden brothers constantly switch places in everyday life, driving their unwitting loved ones mad, Jonathon has always been in the shadows. That all speaks to how Cutmore-Scott has been able to make them two very distinct characters. “It does come down to the way in which they’ve been forced to live their lives until we meet them in the first episode,” the actor says. “They have shared a life; they have, for all intents and purposes, been one person in the public eye since they were very small children.

“Cameron has borne the brunt of the public persona,” he continues. “He is the performer, he’s the showman, he’s front-of-house, on the stage at all times. Jonathon is quieter, he’s more reserved. He’s been used to being backstage in the shadows, but equally has been called upon to play Cameron on multiple occasions, so there’s nobody who can play Cameron better than Jonathon. He’s amazing at projecting the public persona that Cameron really is, but he’s had more time, I think, to develop an inner life, and he is more of a thinker and less of a doer. He is careful, analytical and methodical, whereas Cameron is more impulsive and quick to act, even when perhaps he should be a little bit more careful.”

Though Jonathon is in prison, he will feature heavily into the season as Cameron will often turn to him for guidance, which will ultimately reveal a lot about their past. “I love this story of the smarter, quiet, cerebral brother,” Fedak says. “He’s the guy who, for years, is the intellectual version of Cameron Black. He’s the guy who’s been locked away with a book and a flashlight. Cameron goes to Jonathon also for emotional support, but they have this very conflicting relationship because their father did a number on them, and so we get into that story. The heart of the show is Cameron and Jonathon. Cameron will do anything to save his brother. And we test that. We’re going to test it throughout the season.”

Deception airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.