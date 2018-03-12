Better Call Saul origin story coming to ATX Television Festival

The ATX Television Festival is not only calling Saul, but revisiting his Bad beginnings.

To mark the 10-year anniversary of Breaking Bad, and to promote the upcoming fourth season of Better Call Saul, ATX will host a panel for AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel. The session will explore the origins of the slippery lawyer who went by the name Saul Goodman but was born Jimmy McGill and later wound up as Gene. The season 2 episode of Breaking Bad, titled “Better Call Saul,” which first unleashed the quippy, shady lawyer, will be screened at the session, and Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul overlord Vince Gilligan will join Bob Odenkirk for a discussion about the character’s beginnings and evolution through two series.

Now in its seventh year, ATX will run from June 7 through 10.

Better Call Saul begins season 4 later this year. To read a Q&A with Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould on the ending of season 3, click here.

Other panels at ATX will feature cast members and writers from thirtysomething, Nash Bridges, Drunk History, Queen Sugar, and Sharp Objects.