BET's Bobby Brown miniseries casts Gabrielle Dennis as Whitney Houston

BET’s The Bobby Brown Story has found its Whitney Houston.

EW can confirm that Rosewood actress Gabrielle Dennis will portray the late pop icon in the two-part miniseries scheduled for release later this year. Deadline first reported the news Monday.

Currently in production in Atlanta, The Bobby Brown Story is a continuation of the 2017 BET miniseries The New Edition Story, which starred Woody McClain as the R&B superstar during his reign as a boy band heartthrob. McClain reprises his role as the titular character in The Bobby Brown Story, which chronicles the highs and lows of Brown’s career as a solo entertainer, a husband, and father.

Brown married Houston in 1992, and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was born the following year. The couple later divorced in 2007, following years of reported substance abuse that stirred controversy throughout their union. Houston died Feb. 11, 2012, from an accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s autopsy report found that “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use” contributed to her death.

Also joining Dennis and McClain for The Bobby Brown Story are Mekhi Phifer, Get Out star Lil Rel Howery, Lance Gross, Laz Alonso, Sandi McCree, T.K. Carter and Alyssa Goss. Kiel Adrian Scott — who previously studied as one of Spike Lee’s academic fellows at New York University’s Graduate Film Program — is directing from a script written by Abdul Williams (Lottery Ticket, The New Edition Story).

The Bobby Brown Story is expected to premiere in September on BET.