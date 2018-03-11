Are you ready to go back to the 90210?

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are. PEOPLE reports that the Beverly Hills, 90210 costars and longtime friends are working together to develop a new series loosely based on their career-defining primetime soap.

According to PEOPLE, the project is currently in development with CBS and would featuring Spelling and Garth portraying exaggerated versions of themselves. The original series ran from 1990 to 2000 and was one of the properties of Spelling’s legendary television producer father, Aaron Spelling. It was rebooted as 90210 on the CW from 2008 to 2013.

The series has yet to be given a title, but Garth and Spelling reportedly attended development meetings for the project at the CBS lot in Los Angeles on Friday. Spelling appeared to confirm the meeting and hint at the show’s themes with an Instagram post noting CBS Studio Center as her location and bearing the caption, “#back2work great creative day yesterday with my #partnerincrime @jenniegarth #90210vibes #donnaandkellyforver #besties.”

CBS did not immediately respond to request for comment.