Sterling K. Brown never made it as a wise man, couldn’t cut it as a poor man stealing, and this is how he reminds us of who he really is.

Americans seem to love Sterling K. Brown almost as much as they (claim to) hate Nickelback, and this truly off-the-wall Saturday Night Live sketch features both.

Brown portrays Michael, a neighbor to the ailing Lola Gomez (Melissa Villaseñor) — who we later learn was injured falling into a mosh pit at a Nickelback concert. As a diehard Nickelback fan who has seen them in concert 56 times, Ms. Gomez has some unusual last words for Michael — the lyrics to Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me.”

As Ms. Gomez struggles to cling to life, Michael shares her last words with her daughter, singing and rocking out to the song. And that’s it. That’s the sketch: Sterling K. Brown and Melissa Villasenor in old-age makeup, inexplicably jamming (and delivering great vocal performances) to a Nickelback tune. Now that’s something we never thought we’d see.

