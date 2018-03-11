Sterling K. Brown made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend in true This Is Us fashion: with lots of crying.

The actor, whose portrayal of Randall Pearson on the hit NBC drama has won him an Emmy and a Golden Globe, kicked off SNL by feigning tears.

“It’s SNL, you know. I mean, how lucky am I to be here, and on top of everything I’ve gotten to do in the last few years, it’s just like the icing on the cake,” said Brown, choking up. Then, he offers himself a quick pep talk: “Get it together, Sterling Kathleen.”

Eventually, Leslie Jones has to step in. “Sterling, you gotta stop crying,” she tells him. you are ruining you for me.”

Watch the cute monologue above.