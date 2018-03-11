SNL: Robert Mueller fills in for Arie on the most dramatic 'Bachelor' finale ever

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has inspired much rage this week, even garnering the dreaded ‘Bachelor Betrayal’ PEOPLE cover.

He seemed likely to be the butt of the SNL cold open jokes on Saturday night when it opened with The Bachelor logo and Alex Moffatt portraying Chris Harrison introducing the difficult, “unedited” footage from Arie and Becca K’s breakup. Cecily Strong took on the role of Becca, down to her off-the-shoulder blouse and her trademark catchphrase, “Let’s do the damn thing.” And while it briefly seemed it might just be a word-for-word recreation of the excruciating Bachelor finale, it wasn’t Arie that walked in the door but Kate McKinnon as Robert Mueller.

Breaking out into the split-screen used to show every detail of The Bachelor breakup, the segment featured Mueller delivering some hard truths to Becca K. “I don’t think I can give you everything that you want right now, and I think you sense that,” he said, parroting Arie’s paper-thin excuses for destroying a woman’s heart on live television.

“So what? You don’t have Trump on collusion?” she responded. Then, the entire segment features Becca breaking down over the possibility that Mueller may not be able to bring President Donald Trump down with charges of collusion. “Collusion is literally the only thing I’ve been looking forward to for the past year,” she says.

Mimicking the real Bachelor finale, she leaves the room to pack her bags and refuses to give Arie Mueller a hug goodbye. She keeps asking him to leave, and he keeps inexplicably staying against her wishes. She wants some good news, and, finally, he asks, “Do you own American steel? Then no,” referring to Trump’s tariffs on imported steel earlier this week.

“I feel like we just need to come together as a country right now and stop hoping for things that might not happen,” Mueller concludes. Oh, and Becca’s the new Bachelorette — congrats!

Watch the clip above.