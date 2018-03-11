Watch the new opening credits for the Roseanne revival

The laugh is back, and so is the harmonica.

Much has already been written about the Roseanne revival being a welcome return to an old favorite, hitting many of the same beats that made the show great in its heyday. The same approach has been taken with the opening credits, using the same harmonica music and the concept of the Conner family gathered around the kitchen table.

The credits look similar to the original sequence from the first two seasons, but a bit more loving. While the original series credits featured Roseanne and her family members arguing, here we see John Goodman’s Dan enter with a kiss as the rest of the Conner family sits and flits around the table preparing to eat take-out.

The sequence ends on Roseanne’s iconic laugh, which has previously been used to great effect in the teaser trailers for the reboot.

Roseanne returns to television Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. on ABC.