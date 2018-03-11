Twenty-five years ago today, The Simpsons unveiled one of its finest episodes to date, season 4’s “Last Exit to Springfield,” which features Homer becoming president of the nuclear power plant’s union and striking to reinstate the dental plan so Lisa can get braces. (Perhaps you remember Homer’s thought process.)

Tonight, Fox is pushing a different kind of Simpson — O.J. Simpson — as it airs the special O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession, which features a shelved 2006 interview with the former football star who was famously acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Simpsons executive producer Al Jean revealed on Twitter today that there was almost a true Simpson crossover moment: The animated comedy had offered him a cameo role on the animated comedy prior to the double homicide. “Ironically OJ simpson airs on fox 25 years to the day after the episode we asked him to be in (pre-murders) and he turned down,” wrote Jean. Responding to a fan question, Jean further noted that “fortunately he passed and we got Dr Joyce.” Dr. Joyce Brothers played herself on the news-show-within-the show Smartline.

Ten years after “Last Exit to Springfield,” Simpson made an appearance in the episode “The Bart of War,” but he was voiced by Harry Shearer.