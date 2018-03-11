Tonight, Fox will show you something that it wasn’t willing to a decade ago. The network will air a two-hour special titled O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession (8 p.m. ET/PT), which is built around a “lost” — and controversial — 2006 interview with O.J. Simpson that was conducted 11 years after he was found not guilty of brutally murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in a trial that polarized the country. (Simpson was found liable for their deaths in civil lawsuits filed by their families, and later served time in prison for an unrelated armed robbery and kidnapping.)

This interview, which the network is billing as “no-holds barred,” features Simpson giving publisher Judith Regan a “disturbing” hypothetical account of the night of the double murder. It was originally supposed to air in concert with the book If I Did It, but after public backlash, News Corp nixed the special and the book. (After the Goldman family secured rights to the manuscript, the book was published with additional commentary by a different publisher in 2007 and retitled If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.) The new special also features a panel of analysts, including Regan and Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden, who will join host Soledad O’Brien to break down the interview.

Reached via email, O’Brien — the veteran broadcast journalist who anchors the syndicated political talk show Matter of Fact With Soledad O’Brien — previews the special and warns viewers to brace for something “bizarre.”

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Why did you decide to host this special?

SOLEDAD O’BRIEN: As someone who spent much of her career covering O.J. Simpson, or watching specials and series and docs about O.J. Simpson, I thought this had the potential to forge new ground. That’s before I watched the 2006 interview. After I screened it, I knew this would be something everyone would want to see. It’s the most bizarre interview I’ve ever been part of.