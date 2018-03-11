Imposters pop up all over SXSW for the ultimate con

In the season 2 trailer for Bravo’s Imposters, Maddie (Inbar Lavi) reveals: “All I’m looking for is a nice, quiet life in a nice, quiet town.”

Austin, Texas, this week is anything but quiet during the South By Southwest music and film festival, and the Imposters InstaCON activation allows revelers to bear their wild sides and “get in the con.”

Guests are invited into photo sets lavishly decorated like a private jet, an ice castle, and a yacht, to pose like, well, high-rolling imposters. The two photos produced from the booths feature a close-up of attendees and a wide shot revealing the facade of the set. Taking place in the the parking lot at 4th Street and Congress Ave., InstaCON runs all of Saturday and Sunday (March 10 and 11) through 8 p.m. CT.

Bravo

The scripted series returns April 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and to celebrate its return, Bravo also hosted Cocktails and Cons on Congress Ave. on Saturday, a party where guests could file through a closet of wigs, makeup artists, and various disguises to come out the other side with a bevy of selfies.

Imposters follows Maddie, a persona-shifting con artist, and the “Bumblers,” a trio of her recent, heartbroken victims: Ezra (Heaps), Richard (Young), and Jules (Rendón). Last season, the Bumblers joined forces in an effort to track Maddie down before teaming up with her in order to pull off an even bigger scheme. With a former cohort and the FBI hot on her heels, Maddie seeks her freedom, and perhaps a giant bathtub full of money.