Chuck Todd responds to Trump's 'son of a bitch' slam

Chuck Todd, the host of Meet the Press and political director of NBC News, has responded to President Trump calling him a “sleeping son of a bitch” at a campaign rally Saturday.

Speaking at a rally outside Pittsburg, Trump continued his assault on the American media, attacking coverage of his turbulent presidency. He turned his particular ire to Todd, whom he called “sleepy-eyes,” before adding, “He’s a sleeping son of a bitch.”

Todd responded to the comments in an appearance on NBC4 in Washington, D.C., saying, “I bring my kids up to respect the office of the presidency and the president. I don’t allow them to say anything negative, ever, about the president.”

He added, “It creates a challenge to all parents when he uses vulgarities like that. I sort of have the military rule in my house: You don’t speak ill of the sitting president.”

Todd had already winked at the comments in a tweet promoting Meet the Press, writing, “Don’t miss @MeetThePress tomorrow! I know folks may be tired in the morning due to springing forward, so set those clocks and DVRs now before your eyes get too sleepy.”

In his NBC4 interview, Todd said Trump’s behavior was par for the course. “This is exactly the presidency he said he was going to have, that he was going to do things differently, disrupt Washington, make the establishment crazy, make the media angry,” he said. “Yesterday’s rally was sort of him unleashed.”

Insult notwithstanding, Todd also reiterated his standing invitation for Trump to be a guest on Meet the Press “any Sunday.”