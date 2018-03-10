Netflix testing out 'patch' binge-watching incentives for younger streamers

What is a Netflix “patch”? Select streaming subscribers have been asking themselves this question in the past few weeks, as Netflix has been quickly testing out this new system on a pool of younger viewers.

Patches appear to be a form of badges users can collect by binge-watching their favorite shows. A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed the new function in a statement to Variety.

“We are testing a new feature on select kids titles that introduces collectible items for a more interactive experience, adding an element of fun and providing kids something to talk about and share around the titles they love,” the statement reads. “We learn by testing and this feature may or may not become part of the Netflix experience.”

Users have posted images of the patches from their Netflix homepage. The patch appears as a red lock symbol on the top corner of select television shows, like A Series of Unfortunate Events, Trolls, and Fuller House. The question now becomes about what you get when you collect all the patches because it appears the only prizes are the badges themselves.

“What the heck are #Netflix patches?!” one user tweeted in February.

Y’all.

What is Netflix patch collecting? pic.twitter.com/sgGfDwXWsz — Colin Dunham (@colindunham) March 3, 2018

Not all reactions to the patches have been positive, as one user became concerned over the amount of binge-watching they promote for his child. Another remarked it worked to get her family to watch all episodes of Trolls.

.@netflix has patches /badges now? What’s the deal with this?? As if getting my son to stop watching Netflix wasn’t hard enough. Now I have to deal with him wanting to binge endless hours of shows just to earn a silly patch? Not good. My opinion I know, but still I don’t like it! — Ed Munoz (@LivingDadly) February 24, 2018

Netflix patches: making me feel like a binge watching girl scout — Gaby Baker (@GabyNicole1998) March 1, 2018

You now get badges for watching certain Netflix kids shows and yeah, it’s totally working considering we’ve watched all 6 episodes of Trolls at least 3 times today. — Mia 🦅 (@mrsmiamac) March 7, 2018

I don’t get it. What’s the logic of the #Netflix patches?? — gp batac (@geepeh) February 27, 2018

wait wtf are netflix patches pic.twitter.com/Z9NUxu0He3 — april kepner (@joswiIson) March 8, 2018

No doubt this will also have an impact on binge-watching’s latest evolution, binge-racing.