Nailed It is the Netflix series about baking fails you didn't know you needed

In case you missed it, we found your next favorite reality bake-off show. Netflix released a new original series on Friday that’s all about baking fails and its title couldn’t be more perfect: Nailed It.

The streaming giant released a new clip to accompany its release and to show just how much one contested nailed her attempt at recreating a Rapunzel princess cake. “She is so scary looking,” host Nicole Byer exclaimed of the culinary creation, “and I don’t think anybody’s coming to rescue her.”

Need something to break the gloom of an emotional funk? This could be the cure. Even the official logline is a delight: “Netflix’s Nailed It is a baking competition show for anyone who has tried to copy a Pinterest recipe and epically failed.”

Byer hosts the six 30-minute episodes with professional chef Jacques Torres and a special guest host. The goal for the contestants is to recreate high-quality treats as best they can. The one who gets closest will be awarded $10,000.

Wanna see more? Check out the trailer and clip above… or, you know, you can go to Netflix and watch the first season right now.