Laura Benanti's Melania Trump reacts to Stormy Daniels lawsuit

First Lady Melania Trump has remained quiet on the situation involving porn star Stormy Daniels, who’s suing President Donald Trump for failure to sign a non-disclosure agreement that allegedly covered up a sexual relationship between them. But Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump is another story.

The Broadway star reprised her impersonation on Friday night’s The Late Show for a conversation with Stephen Colbert. When questioned about Daniels, she replied, “Stephen, I told you before, I don’t care about this woman, Slimey Manholes. My Donald is as loyal as the Golden Retriever he buys his hair from.”

Colbert then brought up a New Yorker piece that reported another alleged attempt by Trump to cover up an affair with Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal. “Not that I want to know what’s going on in the president’s bedroom,” he said.

“Oh god, neither do I,” Benanti’s Trump added as she pretended to choke back her own vomit.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, appeared on the Today show on Wednesday to state, “yes,” Trump had a sexual affair with Daniels. According to the legal complaint he filed in court, which he also made public on social media, the affair began in the “summer of 2006” and continued “well into the year 2007.”

Trump and the White House have denied the affair. However, Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, admitted to paying $130,000 to Daniels in 2016, and he told CNN he used his Trump organization email address to communicate the transfer of payment. Avenatti has since posted a photo on social media, implying Daniels filmed a segment for 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper.

Watch Benanti’s Trump in the clip above.