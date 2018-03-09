Superhero Insider: New alliances rise among The CW's heroes

Each week, we break down the biggest moments from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Black Lightning, and Arrow — both here on EW.com and on SiriusXM’s EW Live every Friday during Superhero Insider.

This week, Ray found a connection with the Darhks on Legends of Tomorrow, the Scarlet Speedster raced against time to save the city on The Flash, Anissa began her real training on Black Lightning and Thea suited up again to save Roy on Arrow. Here are the highlights:

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

Dean Buscher/The CW

Ray Palmer has always been a rather fascinating character, tending to lean toward the annoying boy scout territory, but this week’s episode — which found him kidnapped by the Darhks — showcased a new side to Brandon Routh’s superhero, one where he’s compassionate for the villain without coming off as foolish or naïve. Some day, those qualities will pay off for him. Certainly it didn’t when he was kidnapped in the first place, but that at least led to an entire episode of Routh and his real-life wife Courtney Ford getting to share the screen with a number of wink wink, nudge nudge moments. —Natalie Abrams

Related: Read our recap here.

THE FLASH

Katie Yu/The CW

Grant Gustin turned in a remarkable performance in one of this season’s best episodes yet, but it was Killer Frost who briefly stole his spotlight during Tuesday’s hour. When Killer Frost was unable to help Barry freeze the nuclear bomb threatening Central City, she was genuinely concerned about Caitlin’s fate — and not just because it would probably mean her death as well. It was super (he he) fascinating that Caitlin actually remembered this interaction in the aftermath, which could’ve been a result of Flashtime, but hopefully is specific to the evolution of these two distinct characters. —N.A.

Related: Read our recap here.

BLACK LIGHTNING

Annette Brown/The CW

A lot happened this week on Black Lightning, but there are two moments that have stuck with me. First, there’s Gambi murdering Joey Toledo. We already knew Gambi was shady, but this development adds a darker layer to the character, especially since I didn’t expect him to do the dirty work himself. And speaking of shady individuals: We also said goodbye to Lady Eve, who took several Tobias Whale’s men with her as she went to meet her maker. While it’s a shame to see Jill Scott leave the show so soon, I suspect this isn’t the last time we’ll see her given that resurrection twist at the end of the episode. —Chancellor Agard

Related: Read our recap here, our postmortem with Cress Williams here and get scoop on what’s next here.

ARROW

Daniel Power/The CW

Thea Queen is my favorite character on Arrow. Over the past six seasons, she’s grown the most out of all the characters and often seems like the only rational adult in the room. Needless to say, I was overjoyed to see her become part of the main storyline in this week’s episode, which saw her don the hood for the first time in order to save Roy. Holland did a fantastic job of reminding us how much Roy meant to her and my heart broke a little when Thea admitted how broken she’s felt since he left. Moreover, it was great just seeing Roy and Thea back together again. Unfortunately, Thea’s resurgence in the episode ended up making one thing clear: Thea fans need to get ready to say goodbye to the character because you definitely get the sense that the show is putting the pieces in place for her to exit at the end of the season. —C.A.

Related: Read our recap here.

This Week’s Crossover Moments

On The Flash, Barry was trying to disable a nuclear bomb that was being transported by Arrow‘s A.R.G.U.S.

Listen to Superhero Insider

Click below to listen to this week’s Superhero Insider, which airs every Friday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Ch. 105, hosted by Kyle Anderson and Natalie Abrams.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Black Lightning at 9 p.m. ET., and Arrow airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.