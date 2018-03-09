Station 19 adds Brenda Song for multi-episode arc

Brenda Song has booked a multi-episode arc on Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19, EW has learned exclusively.

The series follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 — from captain to newest recruit — as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. These brave men and women are like family, literally and figuratively, and together they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.

Details on Song’s role are being kept under wraps, but we’ll first meet her character in the second half of the show’s two-hour premiere on Thursday, March 22.

Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, flagship star Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Miguel Sandoval.

Song, best known for her role on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck, has also starred on Scandal, New Girl, Pure Genuis, and Superstore.

Station 19 will have a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, and then will shift to its regular 9 p.m. slot on ABC.