Henry Winkler and Raven-Symoné to guest star on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

EW can exclusively reveal that Henry Winkler (Happy Days, Arrested Development), Raven-Symoné (That’s So Raven, Raven’s Home), and Ming-Na Wen (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will guest star on season 3 of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Titled Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!, the animated show’s third season will return with a one-hour premiere March 18 at 8 a.m. ET on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. The guest stars will join the show’s regular cast of Will Friedle (Peter Quill), Trevor Devall (Rocket), Vanessa Marshall (Gamora), David Sobolov (Drax), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Groot).

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! finds the Guardians enjoying fame and fortune after arresting Thanos. They’ll travel to new universes, stage the ultimate sting operation inside Nova Corps, and expose a secret invasion.

Exclusively watch a sizzle reel for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! above.