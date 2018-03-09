How to Get Away With Murder actor Jimmy Smits talks to EW about charitable organization Stand Up to Cancer and why the cause is so close to his heart.

WHAT THEY DO

Raise awareness and funds to accelerate the pace of groundbreaking translational cancer treatment

WHY I TOOK ACTION

￼￼“The statistics are abysmal,” says Smits, 62, who lost both a cousin and his father to the disease. “Cancer takes a life every minute, and in underprivileged communities those statistics are just off the charts. We need to get that awareness out there so people understand the need for early testing.”

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

“Stand Up to Cancer gives innovative research grants to Dream Team groups of scientists and doctors from different institutions, who collaborate to come up with new therapies that can save lives now,” Smits says.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

“Any donations that you give help support these Dream Teams,” says Smits. You can also visit their website to sign up for a fundraiser, such as a 5K night run. “If you have blessings in your life, it’s incumbent upon you to look over your shoulder and think of other people that are not so fortunate.”

How to Get Away With Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.