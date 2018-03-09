Blindspot shocker: A familiar foe returns

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

Blindspot took a page out of the Groundhog Day playbook during Friday’s episode, leading to a rather big resurrection reveal.

After Patterson’s (Ashley Johnson) team cracks one of Jane’s (Jaimie Alexander) tattoos that would point to a corrupted military official, an explosion in the lab critically injures her. While it initially appears that Patterson gets stuck in her own version of Groundhog Day, reliving the incident over and over, it turns out to just be a coping mechanism for a comatose Patterson as doctors desperately work to save her life.

In the end, Patterson is not only able to solve the case, with the help of fallen comrades like David (Joe Dinicol) and Stuart (Jordan Johnson-Hinds), but she realizes that Borden’s (Ukweli Roach) appearance in her comatose state was unlike the others, suspecting he’s actually still alive — something that’s proven correct in the closing moment of the hour.

“Borden will be back in a couple of weeks and we will finally find out what’s been going on,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW, teasing that the mentioned attack in the closing moments of the episode is coming sooner than we think.

For those who may need a refresher, Borden was a Sandstorm mole who infiltrated the FBI at the same time as Jane, eventually becoming a love interest for Patterson. But he was ultimately discovered and supposedly died in an explosion. And Gero promises we’ll see exactly how he escaped certain death. “This is something we’ve been planning since he ‘died’ back in Season 2,” he says. “[We shot] some extra footage at the time to explain how he’s not dead and what he’s been up to.”

Borden’s return will certainly shake Patterson to her core, especially in the wake of getting a certain amount of closure when it came to her past relationships and guilt during Friday’s timey-wimey hour. “Poor Patterson, she’s been through so much and really carries a lot of guilt on her shoulders,” Gero says. “We thought this would be a creative way to let her sort through everything she’s been through in the past few years and finally get some closure.”

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.