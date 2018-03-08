SPOILER ALERT: Read on only if you have already watched Thursday’s season finale of Top Chef.

It was the battle of the Chicagoans in the Top Chef season 15 finale.

Adrienne Cheatham, a Chicago native who now lives in New York City, faced off against Joe Flamm, who serves as the Executive Chef at Chicago’s Michelin-starred Spiaggia and Café Spiaggia in Chicago on Thursday’s finale.

Adrienne struggled at the beginning of the season, but after a visit from her mother the chef said she had “found my voice” and moved to the front of the pack. Joe was actually eliminated midway through the competition but earned a spot in the final 5 after winning Last Chance Kitchen.

Adrienne and Joe spent the season competing in cook-offs around Colorado, most recently beating out their fellow chef Joe Sasto III in a challenge at the Aspen Food and Wine Festival.

Adrienne and Joe on Top Chef. Paul Trantow/Bravo

Adrienne and Joe cooked a four-course meal for the judges as their final challenge, with Joe being crowned this season’s Top Chef.

Top Chef is slated to return for a 16th season, which will be set in Kentucky, later this year.