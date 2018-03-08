TNT cancels The Librarians after four seasons

Allyson Riggs/TNT
TNT is turning the page on The Librarians.
After four seasons, the network is canceling the Rebecca Romijn-fronted fantasy series, EW has confirmed.
Showrunner and executive producer Dean Devlin broke the news Thursday, writing on social media, “Just got the official call. TNT has cancelled #TheLibrarians – I will immediately begin the process of trying to move the show elsewhere. Please keep your fingers crossed for us!”
The Librarians was a spinoff of the made-for-TV film series The Librarian, led by Noah Wyle, who recurred on the subsequent series. The Librarians also featured Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Harlan Kim, and John Larroquette.
Comments