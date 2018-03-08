Watch Kelsea Ballerini turn negative online comment into country ballad

Kelsea Ballerini may be a serious, Grammy-nominated artist, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have a little fun.

The country music star joined comedy YouTube talk show Good Mythical Morning to perform some musical hijinks. Drawing a subject and a music style out of a hat, Ballerini makes a song from a complaint listed on the neighborhood app Nextdoor. She does it in the style of “Kentucky revisited” — whatever that means (her guess is as good as yours).

Ballerini also sang the new single “I Hate Love Songs” off her new album Unapologetically.

Watch the clip above to hear what happens to a beloved parakeet. The full episode will air in full on Friday on the Good Mythical Morning YouTube page.