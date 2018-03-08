Days of Our Lives renewed for a 54th season

NBC has ordered more drama from Salem.

The network picked up a 54th season of Days of Our Lives, the only daytime soap left on its schedule.

“We’re very excited about having more great Days in Salem,” said NBC’s head of current programming Bruce Evans in a statement. “Ken Corday and his team continue to tell stories with which the Days loyal audience feels a deep connection. We congratulate them on their remarkable daytime legacy and look forward to what they have planned for the new season.”

DOOL aired its 13,000th episode in 2017. It first bowed as a half-hour show in 1965 and expanded to an hour 10 years later.