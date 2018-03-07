The Bachelorette: Becca reveals whether her ex will show up again

Samantha Highfill
March 07, 2018 AT 04:20 PM EST

After getting engaged and then getting dumped on national television, Becca Kufrin is ready to re-write her love story. ABC’s next Bachelorette kicked off her journey during last night’s After the Final Rose special, where she got closure on her relationship with Arie before meeting the first five men from her upcoming season. And because the Bachelorette train never stops rolling, Becca called into EW Radio’s Bachelor recap show on Wednesday — from a dentist’s chair, no less — to talk to host Julia Cunningham and Robert Mills, ABC’s Senior VP Alternative Series & Late-Night Programming.

On the show, Becca chatted about everything from the ex-boyfriend, Ross, who showed up during Arie’s season of The Bachelor (and whether we will see him again) to how her family — and specifically her uncle — will react when she brings multiple men home this time around. Becca also shared the date she wanted to happen with Arie and one she hopes will still happen with a new man.

Listen to what she had to say below and tune into The Bachelor Recap and The Bachelorette Recap shows every Tuesday at noon ET on Entertainment Weekly Radio SiriusXM 105.

