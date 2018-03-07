The Bachelor: Now Becca has her own, much nicer billboards

Becca, you’ve got friends in high places.

After Tuesday’s finale of The Bachelor, which revealed Becca Kufrin to be the next Bachelorette, new billboards replaced the old ones from Tuesday that criticized Arie Luyendyk Jr. for breaking her heart.

Now the billboards — 17 in all, including a new one in Times Square — tout how Kufrin of Minnesota is ready to find a man “with backbone.” The rest are in California and Minnesota and no, Outfront Media is not saying who bought them (but our recapper Kristen Baldwin has her suspicions).

In Monday’s 22nd season finale of The Bachelor, Arie proposed to Becca but then changed his mind after realizing he preferred Lauren Burnham, instead. Arie proposed to Lauren during the Tuesday After the Final Rose special after a weepy Becca questioned him about his, ahem, poor timing.

Host Chris Harrison also alerted Becca to the billboards and how a “good riddance Arie” fund had been set up to pay for her beer (or wine). She decided to donate the money to Stand Up 2 Cancer, which Harrison promised would be matched by The Bachelor. Ain’t reality TV great?

Becca’s turn on The Bachelorette kicks off on May 28 on ABC.