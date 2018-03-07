Sterling K. Brown's SNL promo is a low-budget remake of the opening credits

When Sterling K. Brown found out about his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in March, the star of This Is Us immediately started practicing his announcer voice. He already put that practice to good use — and it’s not even the weekend.

For his outside-of-the-box promo pegged to this Saturday’s festivities, Brown sweded the SNL opening sequence — meaning, he recreated it on a low budget.

Complete with a boombox, a cardboard replica of New York City, and a treasure trove of random action figures, Brown came in with a roaring, “It’s Saturday Night Liiiive!”

In lieu of Beck Bennett, he tapped a Fred Scooby Doo figure. Instead of Aidy Bryant, he used a Care Bear. He then grabbed an Angry Birds pig, Tinker Bell, and Prince Charming for other cast mates like Pete Davidson, Leslie Jones, and Colin Jost. (Jones will be pleased to know that her Prince Charming, Jost, got the Prince Charming figure.)

Brown made it all the way to the end without any hitches… until it came time to announce himself.

The actor, who was recently seen on the big screen in Black Panther, will host SNL this Saturday, March 10, with musical guest James Bay. (We’re expecting a Crock-Pot bit, Lorne Michaels.) The following week will be reserved for Bill Hader’s hosting return with Arcade Fire.

Watch the latest promo above.