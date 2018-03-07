Samantha Bee urges NRA members to quit — and join Scientology instead

America has plenty of issues over which to divide itself, but right now gun control is at peak polarization.

In the wake of the mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people last month, and the ensuing national debate about gun violence, Samantha Bee has a provocative idea to address the issue: In a PSA airing Wednesday on Full Frontal, the late-night host is urging the millions members of the NRA to leave the group and join Scientology instead.

“Scientology can fill all the holes in your soul that the NRA currently does,” she explains in the video. “It will bless you with fear, power fantasies, a creepy ageless leader — and merch!” she adds. “Is Scientology safe? Oh, of course not! It’s bonkers! But it’s, like, safer for the rest of us. So, if it keeps you from feeling like you need to load up on AR-15s, then hail Xenu or whatever the f—.”

“Hey, buddy, I know you like to be part of something small and universally disrespected,” she concludes. “So why not try Scientology? Because if you volunteer to be Kirstie Alley’s boat slave, at least you’re only hurting yourself.”

See her plea for yourself in this first look at the PSA, which airs tonight during Full Frontal at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on TBS. After a month off, Full Frontal will air new episodes every Wednesday in March. A one-hour travel special to Puerto Rico will air on Mar. 28 at 10 p.m.