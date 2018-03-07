Tom from Queer Eye is back together with ex-wife Abby

If you’ve finished Netflix’s new Queer Eye, you probably have some lingering questions: What conditioner does Jonathan use? Can Antoni actually cook? And, most importantly, did Tom and Abby get back together?

To recap: Tom was the bearded truck driver featured in the makeover show’s first episode, “You Can’t Fix Ugly,” who graduated from “redneck margaritas” (they involve Mountain Dew) to a groomed and adult lifestyle. But Tom lived alone, still mourning his failed marriage to Abby, with whom he was still in love. Post-makeover, Tom took Abby on a date, and viewers clamored for some after-the-cameras-stopped updates.

I just watched my episode for about the 20th time. I cry 😭 like a baby 👶 ever time I watch it. Just to let the world 🌎 know, Abby and I are no longer together. She will always be the love ❤️ of my life. I will always love ❤️ her more than anything!!!!!!! — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) February 28, 2018

Last month, Tom tweeted that he and Abby had not reconciled, but it seems as though the two lovebirds have finally heeded the pleas of the Internet:

“So happy to say Abby and I are reunited,” the car-lover tweeted, with plenty of emojis. “We’ve loved each other for many years and want to spend the rest of our lives together!!!!!!!!”

So happy 😀 to say that Abby and I are reunited 💝 we’ve loved each other for many years and want to spend the rest of our lives together!!!!!!!! 💑 pic.twitter.com/gb36SXRp5c — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) March 7, 2018

Here’s to many years of self-care and avocado-based appetizers for the happy couple!