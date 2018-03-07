Get out your glue guns and glitter! Competitive crafting is coming to NBC.

In an exclusive first look at the new crafting show Making It, former Parks and Recreation costars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman get excited for some fun with a staple gun before hopping in a cab made entirely made of pine. Nifty!

“I like people who make things,” says Poehler in the clip.

“And I love to make things,” continues Offerman. “So we’re hosting a new show on NBC where incredibly talented people are going to have a friendly competition.” That competition will include contestants who paint, draw, and work with fabric, wood, and metal in an attempt to be crowned the craftiest.

Each episode will consist of two projects (one timed, the other themed), designed by Poehler and Offerman to test the makers’ ability to get creative and think outside of the box as they make crafts by hand in challenges designed to bring out their skilled insights as well as touching personal stories — and, of course, plenty of laughter. The victorious will be crowned Master Maker.

“At the very most, you will fall in love with our makers, get introduced to a world you may not know anything about, and even get inspired to make something at home!” Poehler tells EW of the upcoming show. “At the very least, you will learn what vellum is.” Adds Offerman, “As a woodworker myself, I’m awfully proud to showcase all these talented Makers and be reunited with my charismatic pal Amy to boot. The question is: Is America thready for this? Strap in, our show will be pun-heavy.”

Making It will premiere July 31 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the preview above.