The Young and the Restless is about to welcome back a very important member of the family.

Kristoff St. John, who plays Neil Winters on TV’s most watched daytime drama, will return to work next week after a four-month-plus hiatus, EW has learned exclusively.

In October, the actor took a leave of absence to undergo psychiatric treatment after a reported scare regarding his mental health. The 51-year-old actor had been open about his battles with depression after the loss of his son, Julian, who died by suicide nearly three years ago.

St. John was last seen on the sudser on Nov. 29. His absence was addressed by having Neil head to New York to help care for Moses, his son with Sofia, after Sofia’s car accident. In the meantime, characters on Y&R have mentioned Neil while he was away. When St. John’s new episodes begin airing in April, his character will discover how quickly things have changed in Genoa City while he was gone.

Recently, St. John posted pics of himself on Instagram that appeared to hint at his much-anticipated return to CBS.

St. John originated the role of Neil in 1991.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.