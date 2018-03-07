Once Upon a Time alum Ginnifer Goodwin to star in ABC pilot Steps

Once Upon a Time alum Ginnifer Goodwin is returning to ABC to star in the comedy pilot Steps, EW has learned.

Steps follows four adults in three different houses who raise three kids after two divorces… together. Goodwin will play Bea, a modern hippie who’s in tune with her spirit and who is a great listener. Bea is a parent coach, making her perhaps the most-equipped to handle three kids with her new husband Paul, her ex-husband (Barry Rothbart), and his ex-wife. She has a fantastic ability to understand others — except the odd times when it fails completely.

Goodwin, who also starred on Big Love, portrayed Snow White on Once Upon a Time until the end of season 6. (Read our exit interview with her here.) The show was subsequently rebooted in season 7, which will now be the show’s last. Goodwin is not the only OUAT star to land a pilot: Her real-life husband Josh Dallas will star in NBC drama Manifest, while Rebecca Mader has signed on for NBC comedy Like Family.

Steps hails from writer Kristin Newman, who will executive produce with David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Laurie Zaks, Pontus Edgren, Felix Herngren, and Todd Holland, who will also direct the pilot.