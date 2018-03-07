Late-night hosts weigh in on porn star Stormy Daniels suing Trump

TONIGHT: This Nor'easter isn’t the only Stormy weather battering the East coast… #LSSC pic.twitter.com/AR5WEDsGLv — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 8, 2018

Chief of Staff Stormy Daniels?

Stephen Colbert jokingly floated the possibility on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show, as he discussed the porn star’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump. Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford), who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, is arguing that the nondisclosure agreement she previously abided by is invalid because Trump never signed it.

“So this is the thing Trump thought was too sketchy to put his name on?” asked Colbert. “What about Trump University … or Don Jr.?”

Daniels and the president were also a topic on the latest edition of Seth Meyers’ “A Closer Look” segment. The Late Night host weighed in on the $130,000 transaction between Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen and Daniels being reported to the Treasury Department.

“Of course it got flagged as suspicious,” said Meyers. “The personal lawyer to a presidential candidate secretly wired $130,000 to someone named Stormy Daniels a month before the election. That’s the equivalent of having a folder on your desktop labeled, ‘Just tax stuff, no porn.’”

Watch the clips above for more.