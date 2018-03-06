Trump skewers Oscars ratings: 'We don’t have Stars anymore — except your President'

North Korea is reportedly willing to halt nuclear weapons tests and discuss its program with the U.S., China’s president is seeking to end term limits, and a former Trump campaign aide says Trump “may have done something during the election” as special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation heats up — but President Donald Trump tweeted his thoughts on the Academy Awards’ TV ratings on Tuesday morning.

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY,” wrote Trump on Twitter at 8:25 a.m. ET. “Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!”

Indeed, the Oscars on ABC was the least-viewed telecast in the award show’s history. It averaged 26.5 million viewers, which is down from 2017’s 32.9 million viewers. However, as EW reported Monday, the Oscars remains the most-watched awards ceremony on TV.

This year’s Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Oscars was packed with political moments, with the show addressing the Time’s Up, #MeToo, and Never Again movements fighting sexual misconduct; immigration and the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act; and diversity in the workplace, specifically on film sets.

Trump’s obsession with ratings has been well-documented over the years. Most recently, the president lied about the ratings of his first State of the Union in January.

“Thank you for all of the nice compliments and reviews on the State of the Union speech,” he tweeted on Feb. 1. “45.6 million people watched, the highest number in history. @FoxNews beat every other Network, for the first time ever, with 11.7 million people tuning in. Delivered from the heart!

In fact, his SOTU address did not garner the “highest number in history,” as EW reported in February. According to Nielsen, 45.6 million viewers tuned in. Larger audiences have tuned in to other presidents’ SOTU speeches, including President Barack Obama’s in 2010, which had 48 million viewers.