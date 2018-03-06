Tiffany Haddish says Brad Pitt made her a sexy promise: 'We gon' do it!'

Tiffany Haddish joined Kelly Ripa for a quick game of Marry, Date, Ditch at the Oscars — and revealed that she and Brad Pitt could be future lovers.

The host was in the middle of naming Haddish’s romantic options — Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Javier Bardem — when the Girl’s Trip star, still slaying in that white Alexander McQueen gown, cut Ripa off to gush about Angelina Jolie’s ex.

“I just met him in an elevator,” Haddish said excitedly of the Fight Club star. “He said in one year, if he’s single and I’m single, we gon’ do it, so you know what that mean.”

Though Haddish noted that Pitt might have too many kids for her taste, she ultimately decided to date him in the game. As for the other men, she’d marry Clooney (move over Amal) and ditch Bardem, but only because she didn’t recognize the name.

Through fits of giggles shared between the two, Ripa affectionately told the rising star, “We are the same” — and Haddish immediately agreed.

“I know — I was supposed to get that job with Regis,” she joked, thanking a producer off camera for watching the VHS she mailed in at the time.

Watch the funny video above.

Meanwhile, it seems Haddish also has her sights set on another man, specifically Billy Eichner. Just read his hilarious tweet below.