Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) is about to face the greatest horror of all: a children’s TV theme song.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of The X-Files, his investigation into the apparent animal attack of a young boy leads Mulder to question a woman and her daughter — and bond with the woman, Anna (guest star Erin Chambers), over parenting.

“I have a son,” Mulder says. “He’s grown though.”

He may be leaving out a few alien-related details, but given that Anna’s husband keeps a bookshelf full of literature on witchcraft, it’s possible Mulder isn’t the only one whose family has a few secrets. Check out the full clip above.

The X-Files airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.