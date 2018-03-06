Charmed reboot finds third and final sister

Rich Fury/Getty Images; VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Derek Lawrence
March 06, 2018 AT 06:12 PM EST

The coven is complete.

The CW’s “fierce, funny, feminist” reboot of the The WB cult series has added Madeleine Mantock (Into the Badlands), joining Melonie Diaz (Fruitvale Station) and Sarah Jeffery (Shades of Blue) in the three lead roles, EW has confirmed.

In the pilot for the prospective series, Mantock, Diaz, and Jeffery take the place of the original stars Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Shannen Doherty, who was replaced by Rose McGowan in season 4.

The reboot from Jane the Virgin boss Jennie Snyder Urman will follow three sisters who, shortly after the tragic death of their mother, learn they are witches. Despite the shocking discovery, they must soon band together to vanquish powerful demons and topple the patriarchy.

Mantock stars as Macy, a driven and brilliant geneticist who’s completely shocked by the their supernatural self-discovery, while Diaz plays Mel, an outspoken activist who has lost her way. Jeffery rounds out the trio as Madison, the baby sister who doesn’t want being a witch to conflict with her hopes of joining a sorority.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now