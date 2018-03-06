The Bachelor: Bekah M. calls Arie out for DM'ing her after the show

Monday night, Arie Luyendyk Jr. delivered one of The Bachelor‘s most dramatic finales, and now he’s paying the price.
After choosing Becca Kufrin at the final rose ceremony and getting down on one knee, the finale’s third hour saw the recently engaged Arie second-guessing his decision. More specifically, he couldn’t stop thinking about Lauren Burnham, the woman he’d sent home in Peru. So Arie made a decision: He paid a visit to Becca and — with the cameras rolling — told her the truth: He wanted to break off their engagement so that he could see if Lauren would take him back.
Instantly, viewers started sharing their thoughts on the twist, and among them was former contestant Bekah Martinez (best known as the 22-year-old). On Twitter, Bekah dragged her ex, saying that she “dodged a bullet” by not ending up with Arie. She also called Arie “the biggest f—ing tool I’ve ever seen” before revealing a Twitter DM conversation the two of them had after the show.
Watch it all unfold below:
The Bachelor‘s two-hour After the Final Rose airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Comments