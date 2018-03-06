The Bachelor: Bekah M. calls Arie out for DM'ing her after the show

Monday night, Arie Luyendyk Jr. delivered one of The Bachelor‘s most dramatic finales, and now he’s paying the price.

After choosing Becca Kufrin at the final rose ceremony and getting down on one knee, the finale’s third hour saw the recently engaged Arie second-guessing his decision. More specifically, he couldn’t stop thinking about Lauren Burnham, the woman he’d sent home in Peru. So Arie made a decision: He paid a visit to Becca and — with the cameras rolling — told her the truth: He wanted to break off their engagement so that he could see if Lauren would take him back.

Instantly, viewers started sharing their thoughts on the twist, and among them was former contestant Bekah Martinez (best known as the 22-year-old). On Twitter, Bekah dragged her ex, saying that she “dodged a bullet” by not ending up with Arie. She also called Arie “the biggest f—ing tool I’ve ever seen” before revealing a Twitter DM conversation the two of them had after the show.

Watch it all unfold below:

that moment when you realize you dodged a bullet @ariejr pic.twitter.com/jkW2dyS5Go — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

yo dude when you break off an engagement for your other ex gf the least you can do is LEAVE when she tells you to fucking GET OUT — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

hahahahahaha @ariejr is the biggest fucking tool i’ve ever seen. becca is a queen. a goddess. thank the LORD he’s out of her life — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

dm’ing your ex is a good look too 🙃 @ariejr pic.twitter.com/dRQYw6fIbZ — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

yeah arie was probably being friendly but guess what I DONT CARE HAHAHA, BOY BYEEEEE — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

actual photo of me screaming at the tv last night pic.twitter.com/wYj83cNRcz — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

people are really going to call me “immature” for calling Arie out yet he’s the man who dm’d MULTIPLE exes and blindsided/broke up with his fiancé in front of a full camera crew…????? — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

one more thing: lauren does not deserve ANY hate for this situation, or if she takes him back. she’s an innocent victim to his manipulation in all of this as well. — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

The Bachelor‘s two-hour After the Final Rose airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.