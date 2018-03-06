Nickelodeon is rebooting Blue's Clues

Some news you can use: Here comes more Blue’s Clues.

Nickelodeon is announcing at its upfront on Tuesday that it is reviving the popular educational children’s series featuring a blue-spotted puppy named Blue. Twenty new episodes have been ordered, and filming will begin this summer. The show will boast a “refreshed signature look,” and there will be an open casting call for a new host in Southern California on April 14.

Originally running from 1996 to 2006, the Emmy-nominated show — a hybrid of live-action and animation — chronicled the adventures of an animated dog named Blue who leaves clues for the show’s host and the preschool audience to solve so that they can find out what Blue wants to do.

Blue’s Clues, which was syndicated around the world, was hosted by Steve Burns from 1996 until 2002, and by Donovan Patton until 2006.

Nickelodeon also announced a Loud House spin-off series titled Los Casagrandres, the renewal of Lip Sync Battle Shorties, and the pick-up of the game show Keep It Spotless, which is executive produced by John Cena. As previously announced, the WWE star is voicing a villain named Baron Draxum on the new animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.