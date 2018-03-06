Colbert stages divine intervention to convince Oprah to run for president

TONIGHT: Even God is looking to @Oprah for some divine intervention in 2020. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/YUbYoIYqvv — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 7, 2018

In an effort to get Oprah Winfrey to run for president, Stephen Colbert turned to divine intervention.

During Tuesday’s Late Show, Winfrey reaffirmed that she has no plans to run for president, echoing previous comments that she had yet to receive a sign from God saying she should do otherwise. But right when Colbert was ready to move on, the big man himself appeared on the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater.

“I’m a huge fan,” an awestruck God declared to Winfrey, who replied, “That’s great to hear, I’m a big fan of yours too, God.” Understandably, this left him giddy. “Wow, Oprah knows who I am?” he said. “I can’t wait to tell Jesus.”

“I’ve never looked outside for other people to tell me when I should be making a move,” Winfrey said last month on 60 Minutes Overtime. “And wouldn’t I know? Because if God actually wanted me to run, wouldn’t God kind of tell me? And I haven’t heard that.”

Watch the full clip above. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.