Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan share first photos of 'miracle baby'    

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were overjoyed by the recent arrival of their second child together, daughter George Virginia Morgan, because she was an extra special delivery.

“Please meet George Virginia Morgan,” Burton wrote beside the first photos of their “miracle baby” she posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday. “She was born February 16th. Her daddy delivered her. We love her very much.”

Burton went on to explain that she was sharing the news about their daughter’s birth now because her Walking Dead star husband is overseas attending “some big conventions,” and they were both worried he might “spill the beans” while talking to the press. But then Burton got serious as she went on to open up about the couple’s “heartbreaking” fertility journey.

“It took a long time for Jeffrey and I to have this baby,” she wrote. “The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half. I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby. More losses followed, and as so many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking. And every morning of the five years it took us, I’d open my computer at the kitchen table and see the news and I’d grow bitter over the endless parade of celebrities showing off their bumps and babies. I’d weep out of jealousy for how easy it was for them. Didn’t they know something could go wrong? Didn’t they know that there were other women out there struggling? It pained me to see the corporate sponsored baby showers and magazine covers capitalizing on this human miracle that wasn’t happening for us.”

She goes on to explain that they were cautious with this pregnancy due to their past heartbreak. “I didn’t want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it,” she added. “I didn’t want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day. I see her in her daddy’s arms and I don’t take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive.”

Burton concluded with a note saying that she intended to send a message of hope to other women who are struggling with fertility issues. “So now that folks know she’s here, I don’t want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table,” she wrote. “If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing. And for the other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours.”

Burton and Morgan are also parents to son Gus, who turns 8 this month.